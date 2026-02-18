Team Canada is tied 2-2 against Team Czechia after two periods. It's been a close contest throughout in the Hockey quarter-finals in the 2026 Winter Olympics. During Wednesday's game, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid supplanted himself in the history books with his brilliant play.

Reports indicate that McDavid, who is 29 years old, has matched the most points scored ever in a single Olympics with NHL players competing, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic. McDavid has 11 total points through four games, and still has a third period to play against Czechia.

“Connor McDavid can't be denied: He's willing Team Canada back in this quarter-final against Czechia and has matched the most points ever in a single Olympics featuring NHLers with 11 points in four games.”

One more point, and the seven-time NHL All-Star will break the Olympic record. But he will have to record that point in the third period against Czechia with either an assist or a goal. However, more importantly, Team Canada needs to earn the win on Wednesday, as a loss would eliminate them from the tournament.

This is the first time since 2014 that NHL players competed for their respective countries in the Winter Olympics. For that reason, this is Connor McDavid's first career appearance in the Olympics.

Once the tournament is over, Connor McDavid and numerous other players will shift their attention back to playing NHL games to finish the 2025-26 season. The Oilers are currently in second place in the Pacific Division in the Western Conference. Only the Las Vegas Golden Knights are ranked ahead of them.