People are still gushing about Mikaela Shiffrin's historic win in the women's slalom in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Among them is a familiar face: Simone Biles.

Biles lauded Shiffrin for capturing the gold medal, ending a long drought and cementing her status as one of the greatest alpine skiers in history.

The 30-year-old Shiffrin shared an emotional message on Instagram following her triumph, with the 28-year-old Biles proudly expressing her support.

“GOATED 🎉💕 So excited for you!” commented Biles.

The star gymnast also shared Shiffrin's inspiring post on her Instagram Story, adding the text: “Freaking rockstar! So proud of you!”

With two near-perfect runs down the snow-packed slopes of Olimpia delle Tofane, Shiffrin rewrote the script of her extraordinary career. As she said in her touching message, she is proud to “break barriers and raise the level of our sport.” She now has three gold medals in the quadrennial event.

Biles must know exactly how Shiffrin feels. After all, she owns seven gold medals in the Olympics. Biles also helped reshape gymnastics with her sustained excellence, raising the standard of dominance. Her impact spans difficulty, safety, and culture.

Shiffrin concluded her stint in the 2026 Winter Olympics in the best way possible. From the first run, she was in a league of her own, recording the fastest opening time. In her second run, she finished 1.50 seconds ahead of the field—the largest margin of victory in alpine skiing in nearly three decades.

With Biles cheering her on, Shiffrin will only be more motivated to push to, as she said in her strong message, chase, earn, dare, dream, and believe.