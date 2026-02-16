Canadian hockey legend Marie-Philip Poulin is back in full swing after returning from her recent two-game absence, making it clear that a right knee injury isn't enough to slow her down. Poulin set a new career mark on Monday and now stands alone as the player with the most goals in women's Olympic hockey history.

Poulin notched her 19th and 20th goals in the second period of the semifinal contest against Switzerland, single-handedly giving Canada the 2-1 edge in the battle for a gold medal game spot against the United States. “Captain Clutch” sat out the group-round game against the Americans, but she's riding on a high as the two North American sides head into the finale rematch.

HISTORY FOR OUR CAPTAIN‼ No one has scored more goals in Olympic women's hockey than Marie-Philip Poulin! UNE AUTRE PAGE D’HISTOIRE POUR NOTRE CAPITAINE!! Personne n’a marqué plus de buts en hockey féminin olympique que Marie-Philip Poulin!#MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/TFN6rVgT1a — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) February 16, 2026

“Being a little bit back in the stands for the last two put things in perspective for sure,” Poulin said after watching Canada's 5-0 shutout loss versus the US. “You want to be part of that, and you never want to be on the sideline due to an injury.”

The four-time Olympic medalist has netted the gold medal-winning goal in the 2010, 2014, and 2022 Games, with Canada winning silver in 2018. Poulin will get her chance to take the ice against Team USA for the first time in this year's Olympics on February 19 and add a fifth medal to her esteemed collection.