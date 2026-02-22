Team USA beat Canada 2-1 in overtime to win the gold medal at the Olympics twice. First, it was the women's team and Megan Keller scoring the golden goal on Thursday. Then, the men's team clinched their third gold medal with Jack Hughes' overtime heroics on Sunday. Hughes told The Athletic that Keller was one of the first people he thought of after the puck went in.

Jack Hughes 🤝 Megan Keller Golden goals to beat Canada pic.twitter.com/fAxeqwnB1Y — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 22, 2026

“Surprising enough, one of the first [people] I thought of was Megan Keller,” Hughes said, per The Athletic.

It makes sense, after all. Hughes scored an overtime winner against Canada in Milan to win the gold medal by a score of 2-1. That is exactly what Keller did on Thursday to win the women's third gold medal in history. It is a Spider-Man meme of USA Hockey history, put together by two kids from Michigan.

Keller beat a Canadian defender to the loose puck, swerving around a hit to come in alone on the goalie. The defender beat Ann-Renee Desbiens to win the third gold medal for the US in eight Olympics with women's hockey.

For the forward Hughes, it was a bit of a different story. It was defenseman Zach Werenski who made the play on a loose puck, winning a battle with Nathan MacKinnon before looking for an open man. That man was Hughes, streaking down the middle with no defenders around. The New Jersey Devils star made no mistake, beating Jordan Binnington to win Team USA's third gold medal in 26 Olympics with men's hockey.

JACK HUGHES. THE MOMENT THAT WILL LIVE FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/Scbe23okx8 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

Hughes said he was surprised that he thought of Keller after scoring the goal. Considering she is one of the few people in the world to have done what he did, maybe it is not all too surprising. But for Team USA to have these two goals within days means great things for the sport.