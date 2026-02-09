NHL players have moved into the Olympic village as they prepare to begin their tournament this week. Team Sweden is one of the teams hoping to contend for gold in Italy, and they bring with them some veteran presence from the NHL ranks.

One of those veteran NHL players is Victor Hedman, who is playing in the Olympics for the first time. Part of the Olympic experience for Hedman will be having a roommate, as he will share a room with Erik Karlsson, and he spoke about that to the media, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

“I don’t think I’ve had a roommate for over 12 years in the NHL…Combined 70 years old in there. We pretty much grew up together on the national team stage. I first got to know him when I was maybe 13 or 14, and now we’re 35 and living together once again in a dorm,” Hedman told the media.

Hedman, the second overall pick of the 2009 NHL draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, turned 35-years old in December. Meanwhile, Karlsson, the 15th overall selection of the 2008 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators, will be turning 36 at the end of May.

The two of them last played together at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, but did not room together there. They have also been teammates on multiple other occasions, dating back to playing at the World Juniors in 2009.

This will be the second time Karlsson is suiting up for Sweden at the Olympics. He was part of the 2014 squad that took the silver medal, and he was named the Olympic Best Defenceman in those games.

Sweden will kick off their quest for another medal on Wednesday against the host nation, Italy.