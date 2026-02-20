Team Canada survived another Olympics scare, beating Finland 3-2 to advance to the gold medal game. Finnish goalie Juuse Saros stood on his head for the first two periods, but eventually Canada's offense took over, even without Sidney Crosby. Sam Reinhart scored on the powerplay in the second, and Shea Theodore tied it in the third. But it was the lethal Canadian powerplay that finally won the game, with a Nathan MacKinnon goal with 35 seconds remaining.

Canada came in as the significant favorite, even after a scare from Czechia in the quarterfinals. But Finland brought it early, with Mikko Rantanen scoring a quick powerplay goal in the first period. Eric Haula potted a shorthanded goal in the second to give the Fins a 2-0 lead. But in a reverse of their quarterfinals win over Switzerland, they blew a 2-0 lead and lost in regulation.

But just like against Czechia, Canada never panicked. They relied on their talent to break down the Finnish defense and put three goals past a blistering hot Saros before the horn sounded. That talent is the reason they came into the Olympics as the favorites, and it is the reason they are playing for the gold medal.

Canada will play the winner of the matchup between the US and Slovakia, which takes place later on Friday. Last year, Canada and the US squared off in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship, with Canada winning in overtime. The Americans are looking for a rematch and revenge.

Connor McDavid was the captain for this game, as Crosby sat out with a lower-body injury. He was sensational once again, picking up two assists, including one on the game-winner. McDavid now has 13 points, the most in an Olympics that involves NHL players.

The gold medal game at the Olympics is on Sunday at 8:10 a.m. Eastern.