Team Canada has just finished their second day of practice at the Olympics. Canada has hopes of winning the gold medal in 2026, after winning the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025. Tom Wilson was not on the Canadian roster for the 4 Nations-Face Off, but will be representing his nation at the Olympics.

After two days of practice, lines have formed, with Wilson being on the top line with Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini. Wilson has spoken out about joining the duo on the top line, per Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet.

“Right to the penthouse with two amazing players,” Wilson said about his line placement.

The Washington Capitals' winger has not represented Canada since playing for his nation at the 2011 World 17-U Hockey Challenge and the 2011 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament. McDavid is also playing in his first Olympics, but was a member of the 2016 team that took gold at the World Championships, as well as the Canadian team that won the 4 Nations Face-Off. Celebrini's Team Canada experience includes three events at the junior level and an appearance in the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

Wilson also spoke after the Sunday skate about his line pairing, per Chris Cerullo of Russian Machine Never Breaks.

“Obviously, two of the best players in the world,” the physical playing forward said of his linemates. “A lot of skill. A lot of IQ. A lot of speed. Get them the puck, it’ll be in good hands, and get to the net. I think pretty much everyone out there was acclimating to each other, getting used to each other, and leaning on each other. The first day is always fun. It’s going to be exciting to build on it.”

His Olympic linemates also had praise for Wilson, who is in the midst of his best season as a professional.

“I’ve known him a while, just growing up around Toronto,” McDavid said. “Amazing accomplishment. He’s worked hard to put himself in this position and make this team, and he should be very proud of himself. He’s a great player.”

“I think just his presence, his ability to score,” Celebrini added. “I think you’ve seen that this year. He has so much more to his game than just the physicality and the toughness that he brings. It’s his skill, his finishing around the net, that I think is really important.”

While there is no fighting at the Olympic Men's Hockey Tournament, Wilson will still have a massive impact with his physical style of play. The first game for Team Canada is on Thursday as they face Czechia.