The U.S. Women's Hockey team is steamrolling over opponents at the 2026 Olympics. On Tuesday, they secured a lopsided 5-0 win over Canada in the preliminary rounds, per ESPN/Associated Press.

In the process, it marked the first time that Canada had lost in a shutout in hockey in 41 years. However, U.S. head coach John Wroblewski recognizes that things are far from over.

“What's the hardest part of climbing the mountain?” the fourth-year coach asked.

“Getting home,” he said, answering his own question. “If you ever feel good about climbing Mount Everest, it's the way down. Oh, you think you've done something, that's when the mountain eats you up.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. victory puts them at 4-0 in Group A. At the same time, Canada was without their team captain, Marie-Philip Poulin, due to a lower back injury.

“I don't think it's any easier than expected,” forward Tessa Janecke said of Canada's most lopsided loss in Olympic play, and first time the team has ever been blanked.

“I think we go in with the same mindset, and I think it was just a good team win overall for us. So I think we just went in and did it like any other game. It doesn't matter who we're playing.”

The game completes the preliminary rounds with the quarterfinals up next. Meanwhile, the Americans are poised to go for their third Olympic gold medal in history.

Altogether, goalie Aerien Frankel secured 20 saves.

“Our team's making my life pretty easy,” Frankel said. “It's been so much fun to play behind them.”

Caroline Harvey scored the first goal of the game at the 3:45 mark with an assist from team captain Hilary Knight. Hannah Bilka scored two goals, and Kirsten Simms scored another.

Then, Laila Edwards, the first black woman to play for Team USA, scored at the 11:53 mark of the third period.