The US women's hockey team entered as the favorite to win the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, and their first outing proved exactly why. Team USA started out its quest for gold on the best foot possible with a dominant 5-1 victory over Czechia in the opening game of group play.

The barrage of scoring began late in the first period when the US squad was awarded a two-minute power play due to a penalty by Czechia's Dominika Lásková. Just 30 seconds in, Alex Carpenter directed the puck into the back of the net off an assist from defender Megan Keller.

“When you see Megan Keller shoot, you just go to the net and try to do anything you can to either get a stick on it or take the eyes away,” Carpenter said about her goal. “She’s got a rocket from up there.”

After the game, Keller described how Team USA's play in Game 1 can continue to benefit them in the games to come.

“I think our forecheck is pretty dangerous,” Keller said. “We have a fast group. We can hunt, be relentless, turn pucks over. I think that's going to drive a lot of our offense.”

TWO GOALS IN 83 SECONDS. The USA makes it 3-0 thanks to Joy Dunne and Hayley Scamurra! 📺 USA & Peacock pic.twitter.com/pZjgx3PGAu — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2026

The US doubled down on points in the second period, with Joy Dunne and Hayley Scamurra tallying two more goals in less than 90 seconds, both off of assists from Tessa Janecke.

Make that five for the Americans. ✋ Hayley Scamurra's second of the game! pic.twitter.com/2gMnADc4Ge — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2026

Five-time Olympian, PWHL star, and hockey legend Hilary Knight added to the total late in the second period after Czechia scored its lone goal, effectively putting the contest out of reach for the European squad. Scamurra capped the matchup off in the third period with her second score of the day, solidifying Team USA's impressive win.

The US women's hockey team will take on Finland in its next Olympic preliminary round game on Saturday.