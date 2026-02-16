The US women's hockey team has been breezing through the group stage of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, and it has earned its place in history as a result. After the squad's latest win over Sweden, the US set the record for the longest shutout streak in women's Olympic history.

Team USA has collectively outscored its opponents 31-1 in play so far, with the only goal scored against the team coming from Czechia in the opening contest. Defender Lee Stecklein talked to reporters on Monday, giving insight into how the squad was able to achieve such an accomplishment on the way to reaching the gold medal game.

“I think we're a phenomenal team,” Stecklein said. “We're skilled and fast, and all of that is great, but the game in front of you is a whole new thing. So it's really important for us to reset and know that we're going to be facing something we've never faced as a team before and be really ready to meet that challenge.”

Article Continues Below

OLYMPIC RECORD FOR USA WOMEN'S HOCKEY 🔥 With a win vs. Sweden via shutout, the USA women's hockey team sets the record for longest shutout streak in Women's Olympic history 👏 pic.twitter.com/fwmgwGRLTC — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) February 16, 2026

Team USA's ongoing shutout streak has lasted 331 minutes and 23 seconds as the team has racked up 5-0 wins over Finland, Switzerland, Canada, and Sweden. The women's hockey team will face one of its previous opponents once again in the gold medal game on February 19, awaiting the winner of the semifinal game between Switzerland and its North American rival, Canada.