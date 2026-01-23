The United States and Canada are expected to stage an epic battle for the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy next month. While both of these teams are loaded with powerful players and will clearly be contenders, it would be a mistake to overlook Finland.

Finland's Olympic team is looking mighty strong! 🇫🇮 Read more on Finland's projected lineup ➡️ https://t.co/zC74CXNvj9 pic.twitter.com/rgEWq4i5Se — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) January 10, 2026

While Finland may lack a player with the fame of Canada's Connor McDavid or the body-crunching leadership of Matthew Tkachuk of the United States, the Finnish team has explosive talent, skating speed, defense and solid goaltending. If the U.S. and Canada are simply concerned with beating each other, Finland and Sweden may just be able to sneak past them.

It will not be easy for Finland, but Suomi should not be underestimated under any circumstances. The two North American teams are often recognized for their physical play, speed and the emotional aspects they bring to the competition. However, Finland should not be underestimated in any of those areas.

While the overall impression is that the Finns are often stoic, they can turn up the emotion and rise to the occasion when they need to. It would be a mistake if any of the teams in the hockey competition underestimate Finland in any area, including the ability to rally from an emotional perspective.

Sweden, Finland's long-time international rival, knows full well how talented and driven the Finnish team is. The Swedes have full respect for their opponent.

Finland is loaded with talent on top line despite Barkov's absence

While Finland is generally known for the excellent defensive play and elite goaltending, this team has more than enough offensive talent to fill the net on a regular basis. The top line appears to be Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars and Mikael Granlund of the Anaheim Ducks.

That line would have included Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers, but the two-time Stanley Cup champion has been out with a serious right knee injury and has not been able to play. While he may be able to return to the Panthers near the end of the regular season and for the playoffs, he cannot play in the Olympics.

The absence of Barkov is a huge loss for the team, but there is enough talent to push any of the opponents to the limit. Rantanen is one of the top scorers and big-play performers in the sport. The 29-year-old Rantanen has the size and strength to impose his will on any defenseman trying to take the puck away from him. He was a dominant performer for the Stars in last year's playoffs and he has continued in that role during the regular season.

He has scored 19 goals and added 44 assists for 63 points in his first 48 games this season. Rantanen is a two-time NHL All-Star who scored a career high 55 goals and added 50 assists for the Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23.

Granlund is not a huge scorer and he has 9 goals and 11 assists in 32 games from his center position, but Hintz has delivered 14 goals and 24 assists for the Stars and he also has a plus-17 rating. He demonstrated that he can score when his team needs him most as he had 7 game-winning goals last season.

Finland has talent on second line and on defense

The second line features elusive Sebastian Aho and slick Teuvo Teravainen along with Artturi Lehkonen. The third line has a pair of feisty Panthers in Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell, while Montreal Canadiens rookie Oliver Kapanen should be a great fit with the two Floridians.

The top pair on defense feature Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell, and those two Dallas Stars regularly play together. That means they will be very difficult for opposing forwards to beat with any kind of consistency.

Nikko Mikola and Rasmus Ristolainen will form the second pair, and both are tough, physical defensemen who can punish forwards.

The Finns are regularly known for their goaltending and they will be depending on Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the Buffalo Sabres to continue that trend. Saros got off to a slow start with the Panthers this season but he has come on with a rush. The Sabres have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL since early December and Luukkkonen has played a key role.

Loss of Barkov will prevent Finland from taking gold

The Finns have a solid and competitive team and they could give any opponent they face a significant problem. They will be competing in Group B, and they open the competition with a game against Slovakia, February 11. Their other opponents in that group include Sweden and Italy.

It would be a surprise if they don't advance to the Qualification playoff. However, the loss of Barkov will keep them from bringing home the gold or silver medal. A bronze medal would not be a shocker for the determined Finns.