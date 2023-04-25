Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Omega Strikers, a free-to-play footbrawler that mixes sports and combat, will be coming out soon. Here’s everything you need to know about Omega Strikers including its release date, gameplay, story, and details.

Omega Strikers Release Date: April 27, 2023

Omega Strikers is coming out on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, Android, iOS, and PC through Steam on April 27, 2023. The game is developed and published by Odyssey Interactive. The game is free-to-play.

Gameplay

Omega Strikers is a 3v3 co-operative arena footbrawler that features frenetic gameplay that requires fast reflexes and razor-sharp coordination. Featuring 15+ stylish strikers at launch, players will be able to play through unranked, ranked, and private lobbies, unlocking new strikers as they play more, all for free. The game features cosmetics and battle passes as a form of monetization, but anything that relates to gameplay can become accessible through normal play.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Omega Strikers, two teams of 3 will have to kick a blazing goal toward the enemy’s goal, which they can do by using their abilities and by using the different obstacles within the arena to their advantage. Different maps offer different kinds of situations and challenges, forcing players to adapt their strategy based on their environment. Players can either score a goal by disabling their opponents, although they can also deplete their HP or knock them off the arena to clear the way for their goals.

As a multi-platform game, Omega Strikers features cross-progression and cross-platform gameplay, allowing everyone to play with anyone anywhere at any time, so long as you use the same account between platforms. Odyssey Interactive promises to roll out new Strikers frequently, along with new maps and content coming out through big seasonal updates.

Odyssey Interactive is also running a pre-registration campaign that will let players unlock a free Back-to-School Ai.Mi Skin if they pre-register before the game’s full launch, along with a free emote, 15,000 Striker Credits, and the Blue Goal Explosion cosmetic.

Story

Omega Strikers is a new sport that features players competing in an arena, trying to either push their opponents off the ledge or scoring a goal with one of their skills. The main character of the game is Juliette, a feisty striker whose dream is to reach the pinnacle of the Pro League.

For more gaming news, reviews, previews, guides, stories, features, editorials, and articles, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.