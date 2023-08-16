Cillian Murphy has appeared in a number of Christopher Nolan's films including the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk, and now Oppenheimer. However, there's one film of his that he wishes he starred in.

Speaking to The Independent, Murphy revealed that he wishes he starred in Interstellar.

“I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional,” Murphy confessed. “I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever.”

He added, however, that the “right people” were cast in the film. The 2017 sci-fi epic starred Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

It does appear that Murphy has a deep love for Interstellar. The Oppenheimer star chose Interstellar and Dunkirk as the two Nolan films that he'd do a double-feature of. He chose the former for its “similar scientific, physic themes,” and Dunkirk for its shorter runtime (before adding that since it's shorter, you can then go into the three-hour-long Oppenheimer).

While Cillian Murphy wasn't in Interstellar, he landed the starring role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. He plays the titular physicist and the film chronicles his work on the Manhattan Project and the aftermath. It also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh. The R-rated epic has grossed $650 million worldwide while competing against the summer's biggest party, Barbie.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.