Oprah Winfrey hosted a celebration for David Oyelowo, star and executive producer of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Variety reported.

The party came about when Oyelowo called his The Butler and Selma co-star turned close friend media mogul Winfrey for a favor. Bass Reeves debuted on Paramount+ on Nov. 5, while the SAG-AFTRA was still in full swing. The actor and the ensemble cast were still marching on the picket line with no time to celebrate.

According to Winfrey, affecting Oyelowo's British accent, he said, “Mum O,” a name her “son child” is the only one allowed to use, “Would it be okay if a few friends came to your house?”

“To my house, did you say?” Winfrey related.

She said to the crowd, “Actually, I would’ve loved to have you all at my house. But I said, ‘David, nobody wants to drive all the way to Santa Barbara to my house.'”

“I would've!” the crowd replied.

Winfrey then toasted Oyelowo and the cast, “If you’re going to rraise a glass,’ let’s raise lots of glasses.”

“So, we’re all here to raise a few glasses in honor of David, Yoruba Saxon and the vision this man has held for a decade for ‘Bass Reeves.' It has come to fruition and it is the number one premiering series on Paramount+!” she said.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the story of the legendary lawman who escaped slavery and went on to become one of the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshals west of the Mississippi. He also caught more than 3,000 dangerous criminals without being wounded.

In his speech at the party, Oyelowo said, “You’ve been an incredible mother to me, an incredible advocate for me.”

“The first time we had a conversation in New Orleans while we were shooting ‘The Butler,' you talked about how Quincy Jones and Sidney Poitier had been there for you and you said “I see something in you. … I am going to be what they were for me to you.' She made good on that promise. She saw in me what I didn’t see in me yet.”

Lawmen: Bass Reeves' first six episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.