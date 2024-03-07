Dana Altman is not going anywhere. The Oregon basketball head coach addressed retirement rumors by categorically stating that he has no plans of stepping down from his role with the Ducks.
“I have NO intention of retiring, and I never have had any plans to retire,” Altman said (h/t Jeff Goodman).
It is the same message Altman told reporters last Tuesday.
“No idea who said that. Not sure who said it. I know I didn't. I have talked to nobody,” Altman said (via Hayden Herrera of KTVL.com).
“Whoever's saying that is pure speculation. I'm not going anywhere unless the school tells me I'm not here. Not retiring, that's for sure,” Altman added.
The rumors may have been fueled by the mediocre performance of Oregon basketball in Altman's 14th season as head coach of the Pac-12 program. Oregon has only posted an 11-7 record against conference rivals and just 19-10 overall so far in the 2023-24 college basketball season.
Will Oregon basketball make it to the 2024 March Madness?
Chances are, the Ducks will not be able to make the Big Dance, just as they had in each of the last two seasons. The last time they played in the NCAA tournament was in 2021 when they got eliminated in the Sweet 16 round by the USC Trojans. Oregon basketball only has a 2-5 Quadrant 1 record and just sits in the 64th spot on the NET rankings. However, the Ducks can still turn things around by winning the last two games of the regular season and by having a deep run in the Pac-12 tournament that starts on Mar. 13.