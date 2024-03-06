The Colorado Buffaloes will head to the Beaver State on Thursday to face the Oregon Ducks at Matthews Knight Arena. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Colorado-Oregon prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Buffaloes defeated the Stanford Cardinal 81-71 on Sunday at home. They led 44-37 at halftime but pulled away in the second half. Significantly, Tristan Da Silva led the way with 27 points. KJ Simpson added 22 points. Likewise, J'Vonne Hadley had 15 points. Eddie Lampkin Jr. finished with 11 points.
Colorado shot 53.2 percent from the field, including 44 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they overcame poor free-throw shooting (4 for 9). The Buffaloes also held the Cardinal to 43.9 percent from the field, including 25 percent from the three-point line. Additionally, Colorado won the board battle 34-25. They also overcame 12 turnovers.
Oregon lost 103-83 to the Arizona Wildcats. They trailed 51-30 at halftime but could not rally. Jermaine Couisnard scored 39 points while shooting 14 for 24. N'Faly Dante had 16 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 8 for 11. Meanwhile, Jackson Shelstad added 16 points while shooting 7 for 14. The bench had just six points while shooting 3 for 11.
The Ducks shot 52.2 percent from the field. Yet, they only shot 30 percent from the triples. What made matters worse was allowing the Wildcats to shoot 60.9 percent from the hardwood, including 56 percent from the three-point line. Additionally, they lost the board battle 30-27 and committed 12 turnovers.
Colorado leads the series 17-12, as the teams have played since 1955. Furthermore, they defeated the Ducks 86-70 at home in January. Colorado is 6-4 over the past 10 games. However, they are just 1-4 over the past five games at Matthew Knight Arena. The Buffaloes are just 3-10 over 13 games at Matthew Knight Arena.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Oregon Odds
Colorado: +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline: -108
Oregon: -1.5 (-104)
Moneyline: -111
Over: 150.5 (-110)
Under: 150.5 (-110)
How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon
Time: 9:05 PM ET/6:05 PM PT
TV: ESPN 2
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win
Colorado comes into this match with a 13-16 mark against the spread. Yet, they are only 1-4 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The Buffaloes are also only 2-7 against the spread when they have been the road team. Even worse, they are 0-4 against the spread when they have been the road underdog. The Buffaloes are also 6-12 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Colorado will look to get their best players going. Ultimately, it will be essential for them to play well. Simpson is one of the better players in the Pac-12. Currently, he is averaging 19.9 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field, including 46.2 percent from the three-point line. Da Silva has also been stellar. So far, he is averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field.
Cody Williams is dealing with an ankle injury. Unfortunately, the future Top-10 pick has missed the last two games and is considered questionable for this game. Williams comes into this showdown with an average of 13.7 points per game while shooting 59 percent from the floor, including 45.7 percent from the triples. If he does not play, Hadley and Lampkin will need to step up. Hadley averages 11.9 points per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Lampkin comes into this game, averaging 10 points per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the hardwood.
Colorado will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently and also do better at the charity stripe. Also, their bench needs to do more.
Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win
Oregon enters this showdown with a 14-15 record against the spread. They are also 9-12 against the spread when they have been the favorite, 7-7 against the spread when they have been the home team, and 7-6 against the spread when they have been the home favorites. The Ducks are just 7-11 against the spread against the Pac-12.
The Ducks have three players that they rely on. Therefore, all of them need to thrive. Couisnard averages 15.5 points per game. However, he is shooting only 41.1 percent from the floor, including 34.8 percent from beyond the arc. Dante enters this game with an average of 14.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 64.1 percent from the field. Shelstad is averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the hardwood.
Oregon will cover the spread if they can shoot better from the triples. Then, they need to clamp down on defense and prevent Colorado from getting more chances.
Final Colorado-Oregon Prediction & Pick
Both teams are vying for the third seed, and with a win, one of them can earn a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament. Colorado has been amazing at home, but they have struggled on the road. The Ducks have gone 1-3 against Arizona and Washington State. Ultimately, this battle is going to be interesting. But, the Buffaloes will have a harder time winning in front of a frenzied crowd in Eugene. The Ducks will thrive off the energy and do enough to barely cover the spread while also winning this showdown with the Pac-12 tournament getting closer.
Final Colorado-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -1.5 (-104)