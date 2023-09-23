Colorado football is seemingly involved in a logo controversy once again, only this time, the Buffaloes are on the other side. Upon arriving in Eugene for the Pac-12 clash against the Ducks, Colorado football players, including star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, walked over the Oregon logo. One Buffaloes player even stomped on the Ducks logo in a disrespectful move.

Oregon football is not going to like that very much. It's certainly a surprising move to see Colorado players doing this, as Sanders and the Buffaloes felt disrespected when Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his Cornhuskers held a team meeting on the Buffs logo before their Week 2 game.

Sanders, who was clearly watching the Cornhuskers very closely, made it a point to call out Rhule for his pregame move after Colorado football emerged victorious.

Perhaps Sanders and company felt disrespected by Oregon football coach Dan Lanning, who took a jab at Colorado when they left the Pac-12.

Lanning said he couldn't remember “what Colorado won to affect this conference”, implying that their presence won't be missed.

As Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders likes to say, it's personal now. Well, if it wasn't personal for the Ducks then, it certainly will be now after what Sanders and the Buffaloes did to the Ducks logo.

Colorado football has shocked the sports world with a quick 3-0 start on the heels of one of the nation's best offenses, as well as an early Heisman Trophy candidate in Shedeur Sanders.

But Oregon represents a different kind of opponent, with a balanced, high-octane offense. The Buffaloes will have their work cut out for them, especially after this pregame logo move.