Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently announced the release of his 21st signature sneaker with Nike as he continues to be their most prominent athlete. His lifetime contract means that we'll be seeing countless LeBron models release for years to come and Nike will keep it fresh with new concepts each time. Just recently, Nike announced two new upcoming colorways of the Nike LeBron 21.

Nike has a slate of basketball sneakers releasing this holiday season, including new and retro editions of classic signature models from players like James, Kevin Durant, and the late Kobe Bryant. Just recently, Nike announced the return of LeBron's fourth sneaker, the Nike LeBron 4, in a classic colorway. Just a week later, Nike announced two additional colorways for LeBron's latest model. Follow our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The first pair is titled “Akoya,” after a special type of oyster that carries pearls. The shoe was inspired by James' daughter, Zhuri, and is made to resemble the outer shell of the oyster. The uppers are pearly white with vibrant orange hits throughout the logos and heel of the shoe. The official color code reads Light Bone/Campfire Orange-Celestine Blue-Pink Rise-Dark Russet. They'll be releasing September 28, 2023 and will retail for $200. They'll be available on Nike SNKRS app and Nike retailers everywhere.

The second pair will follow a similar theme and is aptly titled “Abalone Pearl.” While the first pair resembles the oyster shell, this pair will mimic the priceless pearl within the oyster and pop with a crazy blue and green upper. The pattern on the uppers is iridescent and looks like the reflections of sea water and light bouncing off a pearl. The outsole will be an ocean blue color that extends up through the tongue and sockliner. No official release has been announced, but you can expect these to follow a similar release to their counterpart.

If you're able to get your hands on one of these, it's clear that you'll have to pick up the other as well and complete this awesome sneaker tandem. It'll be fun to see what other concepts the team at Nike can cook up for LeBron James this upcoming season.