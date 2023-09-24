Oregon football shattered Colorado football's hopes of an undefeated season in Eugene on Saturday with a 42-6 blowout victory that signaled the end of the Deion Sanders hype train, for the time being anyway.

Head Coach Dan Lanning became a star with a gutsy fake punt call designed for his 300-pound lineman. Bo Nix's domination on the day had NCAA football Twitter reacting with hilarious takes about the Oregon football star's age afterwards.

Nix made history during the day with a performance that flirted with the Ducks' previous record — which also happens to be owned by Nix himself.

No. 10 Oregon defeated No. 19 Colorado 42-6. Bo Nix had 4 Total TD for the Ducks while completing 84.8% of his passes, tied with himself for the 2nd-highest comp pct in a game in Oregon history (min. 25 pass attempts). Nix set the school record vs Portland State (85.2%). pic.twitter.com/ADgegQSv8r — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 23, 2023

Next up for the Ducks is a home game against the Stanford Cardinal. Big games loom against the Utah Utes in late October and the USC Trojans on November 11. The Oregon football program is a sterling 4-0 after four games, and Nix is a big reason why.

The Pinson, Alabama native has proved to be the perfect maestro for Lanning's multi-faceted offensive attack. Nix's precision passing and timely running have made him one of the top quarterbacks in the nation and a burgeoning Heisman Trophy candidate as the college football season nears its midway point.

With 893 yards on the season, eight touchdowns through the air and zero interceptions, the senior quarterback and former Auburn University Tiger is on pace for a career-best season. His blistering 77.6% completion percentage places him in elite category not just with this season's quarterbacks' but with top notch signal callers from seasons' past, both inside and outside the Pacific-12 Conference.

Lanning's comments after the game were far more reserved and respectful in light of the Ducks' dominating performance over a game ‘Coach Prime' and the Colorado football team.

His compliments pointed toward a bright future for a rival team headed back to the Big 12 next season, as the Ducks prepare for a move of their own to the Big Ten Conference.

“I think that team’s heading in the right direction. I think that coach is doing a phenomenal job,” the Oregon football coach said about Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

“I get a little passionate at times. I need to humble myself a little bit. This is one game.”