Colorado made it official that they will be moving to the Big 12 in 2024, and Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning took a shot at the Colorado football program when he was asked about the move.

“Not a big reaction. I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference,” Dan Lanning said, via James Crepea of The Oregonian.

Lanning of Oregon football certainly did not pull any punches when talking about the Colorado football program.

He is not necessarily wrong. Colorado did not have much success in the Pac-12. The best season the program had was in 2016, when they went 10-4 overall, 8-1 in conference and made the Pac-12 conference championship game under Mike MacIntyre.

Colorado's best seasons came in the Big 12, and what was the Big 8 conference. The program won the National Championship in 1990. It makes sense for Colorado to return to the conference that it had success with, and one that seems stable for the future with its addition.

The Pac-12 has plenty of rumors, and trouble with a television deal. There is a lot of talk about Oregon and potentially Washington hoping to join the Big Ten, following USC and UCLA. If they do not get an invite, those programs could be incentivized to join the Big 12, which would be interesting to see given Lanning's comments.

Conference realignment is chaotic, and Colorado might be setting off a chain of other moves. The Big 12 has reportedly been looking to expand with more than just Colorado, so it will be interesting to see who else potentially joins the conference.