The college football rumor mill is spiraling out of control after Colorado decided to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12. As such, plenty of programs have popped up as the next one to head out. Arizona is one candidate, and Oregon State announced they are committed to the Pac-12 for now. The Oregon football program is one big name to pop up in plenty of realignment conversations, and the hype for the Ducks has gotten out of control on Twitter.

There is a ton of buzz circulating, and it's definitely worth monitoring to see what happens next.

My Pac 12 source says Oregon is leaving, and possibly/probably to the Big 12. Nothing confirmed yet, but stay tuned. Would be massive for the Big 12, as Oregon is the biggest brand remaining in the Pac 12, and would be a crippling blow to that conference. — Craig Miller (@junior_miller) July 28, 2023

Dream scenario: -Oregon and Washington join next

-ACC members finally feel the full pressure of being left out of the 3 League landscape

-Meanwhile, B1G and SEC aren't looking yo expand

-Clemson, FSU, and Miami join the Big 12 Then we have 3 (close to) even leagues. — Zachary (@osuzack) July 28, 2023

Sources close to the situation tell me the Big 10 is actively talking with multiple PAC 12 universities, including Oregon and Oregon States, it is not clear if the BIG 10 is ready to add schools, but they are engaged — YouTube: The Monty Show (@TheMontyShow) July 28, 2023

Oregon and Washington are pretty much set on leaving the PAC 12. The question is: B1G 10 or BIG 12? pic.twitter.com/aRBxQ5DQjQ — Rhule’s World (@3up__3down_) July 28, 2023

The Big 12 is about to load up on Pac-12 schools as a media deal still isn't there. I continue to hear Washington and Oregon are becoming more and more open to the idea of moving conferences. Question is, how many will the Big 12 take and who gets left out? — Grayson Grundhoefer (@GrayGrundhoefer) July 28, 2023

I’m curious to see where the Big Ten goes next. Some say Notre Dame. I doubt it. Notre Dame has the luxury of being… Notre Dame. They can wait out everyone and get any offer they desire in an eyeblink. My money remains on Oregon and Washington. With three now leaving, is loyalty… — Christopher Gabriel (@CGProgram) July 27, 2023

On Wednesday, the Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes made massive headlines with the mascots posting a picture on social media, sending plenty of sparks flying.

Ohio State's mascot breaking Oregon joining the Big Ten via social media would be so perfectly 2023. pic.twitter.com/7ok8uIxcr9 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) July 26, 2023

And Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire mentioned why the Ducks heading to the Big Ten makes a lot of sense:

“By all means it appears that the Pac-12 is a sinking ship right now, and the remaining nine teams in the conference have to be looking for a landing spot should they choose to jump. For the Ducks, a perfect dismount would see Oregon as the newest member of the Big Ten, following a path blazed by the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins. We know that the Ducks would desperately love to join that conference, but many think that the Big Ten might not want Oregon. Former commissioner Kevin Warren was interested in further expanding west, but new commissioner Tony Petitti has pumped the brakes.”

The Oregon football program just inked head coach Dan Lanning to a massive new extension, essentially locking him up for the foreseeable future and giving him a $20 million price tag if he leaves Oregon for another job.

So, what happens next? Only time will tell.