The college football rumor mill is spiraling out of control after Colorado decided to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12. As such, plenty of programs have popped up as the next one to head out. Arizona is one candidate, and Oregon State announced they are committed to the Pac-12 for now. The Oregon football program is one big name to pop up in plenty of realignment conversations, and the hype for the Ducks has gotten out of control on Twitter.

There is a ton of buzz circulating, and it's definitely worth monitoring to see what happens next.

On Wednesday, the Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes made massive headlines with the mascots posting a picture on social media, sending plenty of sparks flying.

And Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire mentioned why the Ducks heading to the Big Ten makes a lot of sense:

“By all means it appears that the Pac-12 is a sinking ship right now, and the remaining nine teams in the conference have to be looking for a landing spot should they choose to jump. For the Ducks, a perfect dismount would see Oregon as the newest member of the Big Ten, following a path blazed by the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins. We know that the Ducks would desperately love to join that conference, but many think that the Big Ten might not want Oregon. Former commissioner Kevin Warren was interested in further expanding west, but new commissioner Tony Petitti has pumped the brakes.”

The Oregon football program just inked head coach Dan Lanning to a massive new extension, essentially locking him up for the foreseeable future and giving him a $20 million price tag if he leaves Oregon for another job.

So, what happens next? Only time will tell.