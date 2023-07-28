The Pac-12 is watching their football conference crumble in front of their eyes as Colorado has announced its plans to join the Big 12 amid UCLA and USC football already set for the Big 10. However, the latest news out of the Pac-12 suggests that Washington and Oregon football will be staying put without a great spot for them to leave for, reports CFB insider Paul Finebaum.

“I think a lot depends on what happens with Arizona, it fits the Big 12 profile. I don't see Oregon & Washington [having] a good spot to go right now. There is zero indication that [the] Big 10 presidents want to go beyond 16 [teams].”

Although reports were starting to surface surrounding both Oregon and Washington football being considered for the Big 10 or ACC, it sounds like those are dead in the water as of now. Still, as the Pac-12 continues to see their future be eviscerated, it would come as no surprise to see more rumors of Washington and Oregon switching conferences.

This report comes after Colorado football announced its plans to leave the Pac-12 after 2024 alongside USC and UCLA. USC and UCLA were already huge losses for the conference, but the addition of Deion Sanders made Colorado a massive draw and the Pac-12 will definitely be hurt by the Buffaloes leaving.

Stay tuned into any more rumors surrounding what is going to happen to the Pac-12 with teams leaving for other conferences. Whether it be the Big 10, the ACC, or any other conference across college football, do not be surprised if other Pac-12 programs opt to leave the conference for good.