It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio State-Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ohio State-Oregon.

The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes are both ranked in the top three, thanks to recent losses by Alabama and Georgia. It is only October 12, but with the College Football Playoff having 12 teams this year — the first season in which the playoff has expanded from four teams to 12 — it is reasonable to say that the winner of this game will have a place in the playoff. It won't officially clinch a berth just yet, but it would take a remarkable downward spiral — an extraordinary series of events — to deny the winner a playoff spot. It's the biggest college football game of the season to this point in time.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has won big at UCF and Oklahoma. He is an accomplished, experienced college quarterback who wanted to come to Eugene to win a national championship. The good news for Gabriel and Oregon is that the Ducks are undefeated. The bad news is that they have not played at a very high standard for a considerable portion of their season. Wins over Idaho, Boise State, and Michigan State were less than fully impressive. Gabriel has struggled with interceptions and ball placement. Oregon's offense has not dominated opponents. The Oregon defense has been very good, but the team has not played like a top-five group. Again, its top-three ranking is the product of other teams' losses.

Now comes Ohio State. The Buckeyes have one of the most talented defensive units in the country. OSU's defense has looked like a top-tier unit, but it has also not faced an offense remotely as talented as Oregon's. We are going to learn a lot about these two teams, but it seems that the matchup between the elite Ohio State defense and the talented but inconsistent Oregon offense is likely to tell the tale in Autzen Stadium.

That said, Ohio State's offense — guided by quarterback Will Howard — is not one of the better offenses in the country. Oregon's defense will have its chance to make a statement in its own right when Ohio State has the ball. The offenses are vulnerable. The defenses are perceived to be strong. Will this game unfold in accordance with the emerging conventional wisdom, or are surprises in store for everyone?

Here are the Ohio State-Oregon College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio State-Oregon Odds

Ohio State: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -160

Oregon: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

How to Watch Ohio State vs Oregon

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Oregon offensive line is just not going to hold up against Ohio State's defensive front. Ohio State is loaded on defense, with stars in every position group. Oregon's offense has not shown nearly the level of consistency needed to merit respect from a betting standpoint. With the point spread set at minus-3.5 for the Buckeyes, the idea that Ohio State can win by only four points and still cover the spread sounds enormously attractive.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is limited on offense, but so is Ohio State. Will Howard is not good enough to come into Autzen Stadium for a prime-time game and get the job done against Oregon's very good, very fast defense. Too much ink is being spilled praising Ohio State's defense. Oregon's defense is just as good and is facing a quarterback — Howard — who is not as good as Dillon Gabriel.

Final Ohio State-Oregon Prediction & Pick

We're not taking a side here. The under looks like the play. These defenses are going to feast. The only way the game goes over is if defensive touchdowns are scored and blocked kicks are turned into points.

Final Ohio State-Oregon Prediction & Pick: under 52.5