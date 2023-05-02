Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix shocked many with his decision to stay at school. Now during a recent conversation with The Athletic’s Andy Staples, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning reveals why his starting quarterback chose to return for one more year.

“It was a process. We try to make sure that our players are able to not make emotional decisions. I think it was really important for Bo to sit down with him and his family, and discuss what was important, we try to provide Bo with as much information and I think ultimately Bo felt like he had some unfinished business that he wanted to take care of,” said Lanning.

Expectations have been high for Bo Nix since he arrived to college in 2019. While spending three seasons with Auburn, he quickly made an impact. During his three seasons as a starter, he threw for 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. On the ground, he added 869 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Following three seasons at Auburn, Bo Nix made the move to Oregon. In his lone season at the school, he played his best football yet. Over 13 games, he set career-highs, throwing for 3,593 yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. On the ground, he added 510 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while also hauling in two receptions for 36 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air.

With Bo Nix leading the charge once again in 2023, Oregon will have high expectations. In a Pac-12 that is full of talented teams, he will need to produce once again if they hope to find success.