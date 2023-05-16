After restoring some buzz around the program a year ago, the Oregon Ducks enter 2023 with the hopes of being one of the top teams in America once again. With that said, it is time to check out our college football odds series where we make out Oregon over/under win total prediction and pick.

By the time the 2022 season had concluded, it was the Ducks that wrapped up a solid 10-3 season that included a 28-27 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl. However, the Ducks had a tremendous chance late in the season to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff and even win the Pac-12 Conference, but instead faltered to Washington and arch nemesis Oregon State in the final month of the season to thwart those hopes and dreams. Alas, year two of the Dan Lanning experience and expectations are as high as ever in Eugene.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 9.5 wins: (+100)

Under 9.5 wins: (-122)

Why Oregon Can Win 9.5 Games

First things first, Oregon is returning a healthy bulk of starters on both sides of the ball and will be playing with a chip on their shoulders after their 2022 season ended on a sour note. Offensively, QB Bo Nix will return for his second season in the green and yellow after ranking as one of the top signal-callers in the nation. Although inconsistent play has plagued Nix and his career up to this point, the soon-to-be senior currently has the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy after he accounted for 43 total touchdowns last year. Not only will Oregon’s success rely on the arm of Nix, but a much-anticipated transfer class will be all of the headlines entering Eugene this fall.

On paper, Oregon acquired the likes of 10 talented transfers, including South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch, Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, and the elite safety duo of back-end members in Tysheem Jackson and Evan Williams. Of course, withholding a firm grip on the transfer portal in today’s ever-changing college football landscape is a big deal and the Ducks should only benefit from the added talent on their roster in 2023.

Without a doubt, losing names like Christian Gonzalez to the NFL and leading tackler Noah Sewell will be tough pills to swallow, and the overall success of this defensive scheme will go a long way in finding success this fall. In Oregon’s three losses on the year, it was the defense that failed miserably by allowing a total of 123 points over that span. Fortunately, Dan Lanning is a defensive minded head coach and it will be up to him to get the most out of his defense if Oregon wants to win more than 9.5 games.

Why Oregon Can Not Win 9.5 Games

On the other side of things, there are also a few reasons why there’s a chance that Oregon fails to replicate and even succeed the type of success that they endured during 2022 in this upcoming season. Above all else, it is hard to argue against Oregon and their supreme talent with yet another top-ten recruiting class in 2023, but if the Ducks are going to have one downfall, then it will come in the form of an inexperienced offensive line. Clearly, whenever a football team at any level possesses a lackluster offensive line at their disposal, they struggle more often than not.

Heading into this fall, the Ducks will have four new starters in the trenches, as that position will also have a new coach with Adrian Klemm packing his bags to the professional level in New England. Now, Oregon will turn to the likes of A’lique Terry who will be in charge of putting together a reliable unit on the offensive line. Of course, the cream of the crop in college football rarely have subpar offensive line play, and the biggest offseason priority for the Ducks is to make sure this unit is all on the same page.

Outside of the fact that the offensive line has to be at their best, another area of concern for Oregon’s chances to win 10 games will be Bo Nix himself. All together, Nix’s play under center will be mainly responsible whether or not the Ducks live up to expectations. Although he is projected to be a firm Heisman candidate this fall, inconsistent play has been the thorn in Nix’ side throughout his career. He will not be able to afford to take a step back in his play if he wants to bring Oregon to glory.

Final Oregon Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

All in all, the 2023 Oregon Ducks and their quest to find success will all rely on consistent quarterback play and their ability to possess a defense that makes more stops than not. Alas, Oregon’s non-conference schedule is more than favorable, and barring a disastrous conference slate, the Ducks should be able to take care of business en route to winning more than 9.5 games on the season.

Final Oregon Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5 Wins (+100)