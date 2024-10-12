Oregon football is gearing up for its biggest game of the season against Ohio State on Saturday night.

Star defensive end Jordan Burch's status for the game is in flux after suffering a lower-body injury in practice on Thursday, sources told ESPN.

Burch suffered a non-contact lower body injury while going through a practice drill on Thursday. He was helped from the field and appeared to be in considerable pain, sources told ESPN.

This isn't the news that Oregon needed to hear, as the Ducks will be facing one of the nation's most intimidating offenses likely without their top defensive player.