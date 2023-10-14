A new Oregon football star might be born in Husky Stadium Saturday afternoon. And he happens to be related to an old one.

Ducks tight end Patrick Herbert, whose brother Justin Herbert led Oregon for four years and is the franchise quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers, is having himself a day in a huge Pac-12 showdown against No. 7 Washington. He has been Oregon's go-to player in clutch situations, scoring a two-point conversion off a direct snap in the first quarter and making an impressive touchdown grab in the second. Both plays gave his team the momentary lead.

Naturally, fans were having fun with the Justin-Patrick comparisons. “Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert looks like Justin Herbert put on a fake mustache to go incognito,” SB Nation's Jason B. Hirschhorn posted on X. All jokes aside, Herbert is putting together the best showing of his college career with the pressure at its highest.

The No. 8 Ducks are likely to have the inside track to the College Football Playoff if they can earn this massive road victory. In addition to leading their teams to undefeated seasons thus far, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are locked in a tight battle for the Heisman Trophy (along with Caleb Williams of course). Still, one cannot forget the playmakers that are catching the ball.

Patrick Herbert's efforts have not been enough to give Oregon football a halftime lead, as the Huskies have a 22-18 advantage. With already a touchdown and a two-point conversion, the junior tight end is standing on his own, separate from his brother's prominence. Surely, though, Justin Herbert is watching closely.