The game of the college football weekend is taking place in the Pacific Northwest. College GameDay is traveling up to Seattle, Washington this week and for good reason. The eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks are traveling to Seattle to take on their soon-to-be Big Ten rival Washington football.

The Huskies are ranked seventh in the country. Both teams are currently undefeated despite being tested earlier in the season. Oregon survived a shootout against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in September, while the Huskies hung on a couple of weeks ago in their trip to Tucson, Arizona when they took on the Arizona Wildcats.

But now they face off against each other with plenty of stakes. The winner controls their destiny to the Pac-12 conference championship and would join USC as the only undefeated teams in Pac-12 play. The stakes don't get much higher than that. The atmosphere and game will be electric. That is one prediction. But a game of this magnitude warrants a few more bold predictions.

2) Michael Penix Jr. will throw for at least 400 total yards

Oregon hasn't been tested much this season. So far, they've played against Portland State, Texas Tech, Hawai'i, Colorado, and Stanford. Outside of Texas Tech, that isn't exactly a murderer's row of teams that are really going to test Oregon. Colorado does have a potent offense, but they didn't have the horsepower to hang with Oregon on the trenches.

The one team that gave Oregon a fight was Texas Tech. In that game, Tyler Shough, a former Oregon quarterback, threw the ball 38 times for 282 yards. He threw three touchdowns but he also threw three interceptions. Shough added 101 yards on the ground as well.

Texas Tech gained 456 yards of offense in that Week 2 loss at the hands of the Oregon Ducks. That's a far cry from the 255.6 yards per game Oregon currently allows. That's in part because of improvements Oregon has made, but also their schedule. Washington isn't Portland State; they're going to put yards and points on the board. A large reason for that is Michael Penix Jr.

Penix Jr. began his career at Indiana before transferring to Washington football last season. Penix promptly began to put up big numbers and that his carried into this season. Only Shedeur Sanders (2,020) has thrown for more yards than Michael Penix Jr. (1,999) so far this season. He has two great receivers at his disposal in Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. He's been great all season and has a great matchup. Penix has three games this season with over 400 yards passing; he makes it four this week.

1) Both teams score at least 35 points

The over/under on this game is currently slated at 67 points. The over should hit because both of these teams can score points in bunches. On a per game basis, no team averages more yards per game than the Washington football at 569.4. The second-place team? The Oregon Ducks, who average 557.8.

Oregon relinquished 30 points in their lone road trip of the season when they travelled to Lubbock and took on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Washington has scored 31 points in every game this season and at least 41 points in every game except for their game against Arizona. Both Penix Jr. and Oregon football's Bo Nix are in the running for the Heisman trophy. Two great quarterbacks leading two extremely potent offenses. Get ready for a ton of points and fireworks in Seattle this weekend.