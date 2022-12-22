By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Just like his brother before him, Oregon Ducks’ outside linebacker Noah Sewell declared his intentions for the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The 21-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best outside linebackers in the 2023 draft class, and projects to be a surefire first-round pick next April.

Oregon LB Noah Sewell, younger brother of Penei, announced that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2022

“My family came to the U.S. more than 10 years ago to follow a dream. Today, I am following a personal dream I have had since I was a child,” Sewell wrote in a Twitter statement on Thursday. “I have watched my three older brothers play professionally, and now it is my turn. After three memorable years at Oregon, I am officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

One of Sewell’s older brothers is Detroit Lions’ offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who was drafted seventh overall by the Lions in 2021.

Sewell went on to thank his coaches for their leadership, teaching and guidance, as well as Oregon’s training and equipment staff for their behind the scenes work.

He also thanked his teammates for the “bonds and a brotherhood that will last forever,” as well as the Oregon Ducks’ fans “who made Autzen the best game experience in the country.”

He concluded the statement by acknowledging his parents, brothers, sister and extended family for the love and support they have shown him throughout his football career.

The Sewell brothers are natives of American Samoa, and moved to the United States in 2012, settling in Utah. Noah Sewell was named the Utah Valley Football Player of the Year as a senior in 2019, before committing to the University of Oregon as a five-star recruit. He was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.