By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed the hilarious backstory of Penei Sewell’s catch that sealed a win over the Minnesota Vikings, per Pat McAfee.

“We’re in that situation and the fans are doing the wave around the stadium,” Campbell said. “I’m so focused on the wave, I look up and we’re throwing it to Penei and I’m like ‘what the f*ck are we doing!’ But it worked out great. It was unbelievable.”

Dan Campbell then added that he was confident in the play despite his surprise.

“Listen, we knew it would be wide open. We work the heck out of it… the only thing I was worried about was ‘make sure you stay in bounds, stay in bounds, stay in bounds.’ He was great.”

The Lions ultimately defeated the Vikings by a final score of 34-23. It was a quality performance by Detroit against a talented Minnesota team.

Dan Campbell previously discussed the Lions’ recent impressive string of play.

“I am going to open with this because I think this is important,” Campbell said. “We’re playing better for a number of reasons, and certainly the growth has a lot to do with that, but I certainly don’t want anyone not to understand that part of all that, the biggest part of that, are guys like (Taylor) Decker and (Frank) Ragnow, J.D. (Jarrad Davis) being back, (Jason) Cabinda.”

It will be interesting to see if the Lions can sneak into the playoffs. They will take their current 6-7 record into a road matchup against the New York Jets this week.