Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix transferred from Auburn and had a standout 2022 season with the Ducks, throwing for 3,593 passing yards and 29 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Nix helped lead Oregon to a 10-3 record. The Ducks are contenders for the Pac-12 title in 2023 thanks to Nix, who opened up on his feelings about the transfer portal at Pac-12 Media Day this week.

“I was able to choose a place like Oregon and go and be a fit to them and be that extra piece that they were needing for their puzzle,” Nix said. “I think NIL, because there are so many people that have done it before me, I really take pride in what I've had the opportunity to do.”

The NCAA Board of Directors approved in 2021 a one-time transfer rules that allows collegiate athletes to play immediately for a new program if they have not yet transferred. The portal has seen numbers shoot up for player entries year after year.

“There have been so many guys before me that didn't necessarily have the opportunity to where now I can benefit from it, and so can other collegiate athletes,” Nix said. “….so it's just how each person handles it. And how moving forward, college football will handle it. But for me, it was a blessing, and there's nothing bad I can say about it.”

Oregon football was picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12 media poll. The Ducks face Utah and Washington, who are predicted to finish third and second in the conference, respectively, on the road. They will face the favorite to win the league, USC, at home.

Nix is one of many talented quarterbacks in the Pac-12, which has reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams (USC), the reigning leader in passing yards, Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), and Utah quarterback Cam Rising, who has helped lead the Utes to back-to-back conference championships.