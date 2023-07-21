Pac-12 Media Days are currently happening in Las Vegas, and there is a lot of discussion in regard to conference expansion and TV deals. The Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 have all made big news in terms of both expansion and media rights deals recently, but there hasn't been much from the Pac-12. Oregon football is one of the biggest brands in the conference, and Athletic Director Rob Mullens spoke on those topics at media days.

“We're proud members of the Pac-12 and we consider ourselves leaders in Pac-12,” Mullens said, according to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. “The landscape has changed in college athletics where resources matter, so this is a critical (TV) deal and we're confident we're going to get this across the finish line soon.”

Until a TV deal or an expansion plan is announced, the rumors around the Pac-12 are going to continue to swirl. The conference just lost two its biggest brands, USC and UCLA, to the Big Ten, which recently signed a massive TV deal with NBC Sports. Now people are wondering whether or not other big schools like Oregon will join the Big Ten too. Oregon football is a big brand like many of the football programs in the Big Ten.

What was perhaps more interesting at Pac-12 Media Days was Commissioner George Kliavkoff insinuating that a media rights deal is already done.

“We are not announcing our media rights deal on purpose today because we want the focus to be on football,” Kliavkoff said.

When he was asked to clarify, he said, “I think you're reading too much into that.”

Expect something newsworthy with the conference to be announced soon, but until then, the rumors will continue to swirl.