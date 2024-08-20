The 2024 college football season could present the best Oregon football team in the history of the program. It certainly has the roster to back up that idea.

From an offensive perspective, the Ducks should have one of the top units in the country once again, and maybe even a bit better than last year’s, which is saying a lot considering they lost their starting quarterback, center, No. 1 receiver, and running back. Last year, the Ducks produced the No. 2 total and scoring offense and the No. 1 passing offense. Then, it was led by now-Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix. This season, the honors go to Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel looks to be a smooth transition from Nix, if for nothing else than the wealth of experience and success he brings to Eugene. It doesn’t hurt that he’ll have one of the best receiving corps in the country, which may have gotten even better with the addition of Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart. The Ducks also have a top-five offensive line and a stable of talented running backs. Needless to say, offensive coordinator Will Stein has plenty to work with.

It’s not as if the defense is too shabby either. Last year’s group was ninth in the country in scoring defense, allowing an average of 318 yards and 16.5 points per game. Besides a few losses from some venturing off to the NFL and the transfer portal, like safety Cole Martin, Oregon was mostly able to retain its roster. They even added Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who was one of the Huskies’ best secondary players.

So what could possibly keep this team from winning it all, or at least making the national championship game? After examining it all, the one potential flaw—and that’s probably exaggerating a bit—is the Ducks' potential lack of a pass rush.

Oregon football's pass rush: a potential Achilles' heel?

While most of this year’s Oregon football team remained intact from last season, the defense suffered the most turnover, including the loss of its best pass rusher, Brandon Dorlus, to the NFL. Thankfully, the transfer portal should alleviate some of those issues. Guys like Michigan State’s Derrick Harmon and Houston’s Jamaree Caldwell should be solid additions to the defensive line. The question is, can they generate a pass rush?

Last year’s defense was tied for 37th in the country in team sacks with 34, while ranking 100th in tackles for loss with 71 total. That’s what Oregon is bringing into the Big Ten this season.

When looking at the Ducks’ defensive line this season, any player who had meaningful playing time and was productive in creating a pass rush last season is gone. Three of the four linemen—Harmon is the exception with a 72.3 grade—have a pass-rushing grade of 65.0 or lower, according to Pro Football Focus.

At least the good news for Oregon football is that, on paper, there’s maybe only one game where they won’t be favored: when Ohio State comes to Eugene. But even that game could bode well for Oregon in terms of their pass rush, as the Buckeyes come into the season with question marks on their offensive line. The rest of the Big Ten schedule tends to go in their favor concerning offensive juggernauts, though a trip to The Big House to face Michigan and a mid-November trip to Camp Randall against Wisconsin could each create problems.

Luckily for this Oregon football team, there’s enough talent to make up for any deficiencies they may have in the potential lack of a pass rush. The team is built to make a playoff appearance no matter what, unless the injury bug takes over. However, if they hope to make a deep run, that will likely mean facing some top-notch offensive lines and quarterbacks. Getting after the quarterback will be essential in those types of games.