The Oregon football team is expected to contend for the national title this year, and a big reason why is transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel is about to enter his sixth season of college football, and he is expected to be one of the best QBs in college football this year. In fact, Gabriel now has the best odds to win the Heisman trophy as he has surpassed Georgia football QB Carson Beck.

According to Fanduel, Oregon football QB Dillon Gabriel has the best odds to win the Heisman at +700. Georgia football QB Carson Beck is following close behind with +750 odds, and Beck has been the favorite for much of the offseason. Here are the players with the best odds to win college football's most prestigious award:

Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) +700

Carson Beck (Georgia) +750

Quinn Ewers (Texas) +1000

Will Howard (Ohio State) +1400

Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee) +1400

Jalen Milroe (Alabama) +1400

Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) +1400

Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) +1800

Conner Weigman (Texas A&M) +2000

Cameron Ward (Miami Florida) +2000

The Heisman trophy is awarded to the best player in college football each season, no matter the position, but as you can see by the odds, it has turned into a quarterback award, and it is incredibly hard to win the award if you aren't an offensive player. All 10 of those players listed are QBs.

Dillon Gabriel and Carson Beck are the two favorites, and both of their teams are expected to be national title contenders. So, who is going to come home with the award? Let's take a look at where both players stand as we near the beginning of the 2024 season.

Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel is certainly the more experienced of the two QBs as he is about to begin his sixth season of college football at his third school. Gabriel has had a hectic college career as he got things started at UCF during the 2019 season. He immediately put up huge numbers in his first year as he threw for just under 4,000 yards.

Gabriel spent the next two seasons with UCF before transferring to Oklahoma where he spent each of the last two years. Gabriel had two good seasons with the Sooners and especially excelled last year when he threw for over 3,600 yards and he also tossed 30 touchdowns touchdown passes and just six interceptions.

Now, Gabriel is about to play for his third school, and as you can see, expectations are very high for him this year as he and the Oregon football team look to capture the program's first national title.

Carson Beck

Carson Beck has had a very different career than Gabriel. He has been the starter at Georgia for just one season, and it was a good one. Beck threw for over 3,700 yards last year and he threw 22 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. Those are very impressive numbers, especially for a first-year starter.

Now, Beck is getting ready for year two, and he is expected to be even better this year. He will likely be in the Heisman conversation when the season ends.

There they are, the two players with the best odds to win the Heisman. Who would you put your money on?