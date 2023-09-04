DJ Uiagalelei and Oregon State got off to a strong start to the 2023 season on Sunday. Uiagelelei recorded five total touchdowns on the day and helped lead Oregon State football to a 42-17 win over San Jose State.

Uiagalelei threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more in the contest. The quarterback was understandably all smiles after the win.

“I had fun today,” he said, per ESPN. “It was exciting. It was just fun to be out there and be able to play football again.”

The former Clemson quarterback also took the time to shout out his offensive line. The unit turned in a dominant display in the 25-point win.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I could have made a sandwich back there,” said Uiagelelei. “The o-line played an unbelievable game today, the running backs ran really well. I thought it was a good team win today.”

The 22-year-old Uiagelelei was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school and ultimately committed to play for the Clemson Tigers. He spent most of his freshman season backing up star quarterback Trevor Lawrence before earning the starting nod in 2021. However, Uiagelelei would encounter some struggles during his two starting seasons, ultimately being benched in the ACC championship game last year, and he subsequently made the decision to transfer and play for Oregon State football this past offseason.

If Sunday's performance is any indication, Uiagelelei is fitting in just fine with the Beavers.

Oregon State football will next take the field for a contest against UC Davis at home next weekend.