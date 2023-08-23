Clemson Football was looking for their new star after Trevor Lawrence's name got called in the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was once thought that Dabo Swinney exactly had what he was looking for in DJ Uiagalelei but it just did not work out and the quarterback hit the transfer portal. Now, he heads to Coach Jonathan Smith with the Oregon State football program to explore greener pastures.

DJ Uiagalelei is getting his chance at redemption. This is after he was benched by Clemson football at last year's ACC Championship game. The Oregon State football program has entrusted him to be their starting quarterback over Ben Gulbranson and Aidan Chiles, per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic.

Jonathan Smith's new starting quarterback fares well with other competitors. He notched 36 touchdowns on 5,681 passing yards during his 35-game stint under Coach Dabo Swinney. The big drawback is his 17 interceptions which may be a sign of inaccuracy during high-pressure moments like the ACC Championship game.

Oregon State is expected to make a huge jump in the standings this year. They could even push for a national championship slot if all goes well. This is because the squad is fairly complete in all aspects. They have a good secondary that blitzes well and decent receivers. That is why they got a Las Vegas Bowl win last year.

But, the team could be so much more. They had the 105th-ranked passing offense last year. Imagine what they could do with the second-best quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class.