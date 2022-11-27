Published November 27, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Arizona State Sun Devils appear to have found their next head coach. Following the Oregon Ducks’ devastating 38-34 loss to the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, reports swirled about Arizona State football on the verge of finalizing a deal with Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham (h/t Pete Thamel of ESPN).

Arizona State has been searching for a full-time head coach since they split ways with Herm Edwards last September amid losses and the NCAA’s investigation of the program’s alleged recruiting violations. With Edwards out, the head-coaching gig in Tempe has fallen on the lap of running backs coach Shaun Aguano, but only on an interim basis.

Under Dillingham, the Ducks have become one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation in 2022. Oregon entered Saturday’s game against the Beavers ranked 12th nationally with an average of 37.2 points per game.

Before coming over to Eugene to help Dan Lanning in his first season with the Ducks, Dillingham had stints in the coaching staffs of the Memphis Tigers, Auburn Tigers, and the Florida Seminoles. This will be his first time, however, to be a head coach of a college football program.

Assuming Dillingham will soon finalize his deal with the Sun Devils, Arizona State football hopes that 2023 will be a much better one for the program. The Sun Devils concluded their 2022 campaign with a 38-25 loss to the Arizona Wildcats, leaving Arizona State with just a 3-9 record and without an invite to a bowl game just a year after going 8-5 and playing in the Las Vegas Bowl.