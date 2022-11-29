Published November 29, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dont’e Thornton has announced his plan of leaving Oregon football via the transfer portal. Thornton made the announcement via his Twitter and Instagram accounts, while; also expressing his gratitude to head coach Dan Lanning and the rest of Ducks nation.

“First off, I want to start by saying thank you to coach Lanning, coach Adams and the entire University of Oregon coaching staff and family for all the love and support they have provided me over this past football season at Oregon. I would also like to thank each and every one of my teammates for always pushing me to be the best version of myself on and off the field. Truly after countless hours of thinking while serious discussions with my family about this, i would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal. I’ll always be a duck at heart but it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter of my football career and make sure that I make the right decision for myself. With much love, Dont’e Thornton Jr. #freemacc

The transfer portal is set to open on December 5th. Thornton should generate plenty of interest from other schools if he hasn’t already. He is a 6-5 downfield target who has turned it up of late. He finished the 2022 regular season with 366 receiving yards, 220 of which came in the last three games, a stretch that includes Oregon football’s win over the Utah Utes in which he had 151 receiving yards on just four catches.

Having made his intention to leave Oregon football known, Thornton shouldn’t be expected to suit up for the Ducks in the soon-to-be named bowl game.