The two schools' non-football programs are set to join the WCC as temporary members while they continue to chart their future.

Oregon State and Washington State are forging ahead after the demise of the Pac-12 Conference.

On Wednesday, the news broke that the two schools have found a home for most of their non-football sports for the time being, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic:

“The WCC is set to add Oregon State and Washington State, which is big boost for their basketball and also gives OSU/WSU a home for most of their non-football sports programs. Baseball TBD at this point.”

While this doesn't solve the problem for Oregon State football and Washington State football, it's good news for both basketball programs to have certainty as far as which conference they will be playing in.

Oregon State baseball is in a tricky situation as the program is a regular College World Series contender. The Beavers won the 2006, 2007 and 2018 College World Series to become the winningest collegiate baseball program in the Super Regionals era. In addition, the program has won 26 conference championships, qualified for 21 NCAA tournaments, and appeared in seven College World Series.

Oregon State baseball could go independent and put together a national schedule, but that is yet to be determined.

The addition of the two schools to the WCC would be temporary as both try to chart their future after the collapse of the Pac-12.

On Dec. 1, the two schools finalized a one-year scheduling agreement with the Mountain West for the 2024 football season. In that agreement, Mountain West schools will play seven conference games and one game against either OSU or WSU, which will not count in the Mountain West standings.

Each of Oregon State and Washington State will play three Mountain West games at home and three on the road. Games against OSU and WSU will not count toward the conference standings, and neither Pac-12 school can compete in the Mountain West title game.