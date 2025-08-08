Machine Gun Kelly is giving insight on how his conversation went down with Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a devastating loss.

The Chiefs were on their way to make history as the first NFL team to do a three-peat at the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles, who won 40-22. Swift, who has been dating Travis Kelce since 2023, was present at the game in support of him. MGK, who is a close friend of Kelce, shared what he and Swift spoke about when they were in the suite.

“I was in Travis [Kelce's] suite, and at the beginning of it Taylor was like, ‘Hell yeah we're gonna come watch you perform,' like it's gonna be crazy tonight,” MGK said during his ABC Live interview on Aug. 6. “By the third quarter, dude, I was looking at that score, I went up to Taylor I was like, ‘Y'all aren't coming tonight, huh?'”

He added: “She was like ‘I don't think so man. I'll see if I can get him to get out but I don't think [so].'”

MGK shared that he and Kelce have close ties given their hometowns.

“That's my dawg,” the pop-punk artist shared. “He's from Cleveland. He's from right next to where I'm from.”

How Taylor Swift supported Travis Kelce after Super Bowl loss

The Chiefs didn't end up getting the result they wanted but a source told Page Six that Swift “knows how hard” Kelce has “worked all season and was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl to show her support.”

“Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” the insider told the publication.

Kelce has been very receptive and thankful of Swift's support throughout their relationship.

“That’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you,” Kelce told Stephen A. Smith back in January.

“I’m as focused as I’ve ever been on my job and being the best player that I could possibly be week in and week out for this team, and it’s because I don’t have to worry about things off the field,” he said.

After the Super Bowl loss, Kelce and Swift spent a lot of time together going on various vacations.

However, the past is behind them and the new season is fast approaching and Swift is extra “excited” about this new start.

“Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the source told People back in June.

“This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

Swift ended her record-breaking Eras Tour back in December.

“It wasn’t easy but they made it work,” the source told the outlet.

“The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible,” the insider continued.

The Chiefs will open the season on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers which will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.