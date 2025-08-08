Offset is not playing when it comes to protecting his family, including ex-wife Cardi B.

As the Migos rapper gears up for his upcoming album, Kiari (the rapper's birth name), he shared whether he was caught off guard by the “Up” rapper's latest single, “Outside,” and if he would be discussing his past relationship with her.

“I actually knew about the song before the song come out prior to the bulls—t … If it is stuff at me,” he said on Joe Budden's eponymous podcast. “Everything be a timing thing. That record’s been done. I know about the record. It look like how it look. At the same time, All Eyez on Me, 2Pac.”

Many fans thought that Cardi threw some shots at Offset in the song with the lines: “I been cuffed up too long (Side), let me remind n*****s (Yeah)” which Cardi repeats in the hook seemingly referring to her marriage to Offset since 2017. Cardi filed for divorce for the second time in 2024.

“Well, let's go wrong for wrong (What?), let's go lick for lick (Let's go),” she raps in the song, which fans interpreted as Offset's infidelity allegations throughout their marriage.

As for Offset's new project, he shared that he is not trashing his relationship with the Grammy winner on it.

“It’s therapy. I ain’t doing that on the album. The shots, I ain’t doing that,” he claimed. “I might speak on life situations, but I’m not doing that. That ain’t the way to do it. There’s too much involved, family, kids. That s—t gonna be lame 10 years from now. I ain’t on that, but I’ll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things.”

Kiari will have 18 tracks including guest appearances from Key Glock, Gunna, JID, YFN Lucci, Ty Dolla $ign, and Teezo Touchdown.

Kiari Tracklist

Enemies

Pills (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

Professional

Back In That Mode (feat. YFN Lucci)

Different Species (feat. Gunna)

Bodies (feat. J.I.D.)

Love You Down

Run It Up (feat. Key Glock)

Set It Off

Folgers

All Of My Hoes

Calories

Checkmate

Backends Fasho

Prada Myself (feat. Teezo Touchdown)

Never Let Go (feat. John Legend)

Favorite Girl (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Move On

Offset seemingly shades Cardi B and Stefon Diggs

Earlier in the episode, Offset seemingly through some shade at Cardi B and Stefon Diggs whom she's been dating since their split. Budden asked Offset what would be worse for your ex to “date up” or to “date below” you. Offset responded by saying he's had neither happen to him, so he's unsure how that feels.

The answer seemingly was looked at as shade since Cardi has a new man in her life. Romance rumors between she and Diggs started in the fall of 2024 but the rapper made it official on Instagram in June. They still have been going strong despite breakup rumors. Cardi has been open about her relationship struggles prior to Diggs.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her fans on X last month seemingly speaking on her relationship with Offset. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

While dating is a new for the rapper she is making the best of her time with the New England Patriots star.

“Dating is new to me,” and “it took a long time for me to open up to somebody,” she said.

Kiari is set to drop on Aug. 22.