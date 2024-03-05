The Baltimore Orioles doubled down on their rapid improvement by swinging a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for Corbin Burnes. But as an upcoming free agent, Burnes may not be long for the Orioles.
As the right-hander figures out his next contract, Burnes will have Scott Boras representing him. As he looked around the pitching market, Burnes appreciated the contracts Boras has been able to secure for other top-flight starters, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
“You look at what he's done for the starting pitching market, going back to the 80s. He's been the driver of that market,” Burnes said of Boras. “Obviously in recent years he has had some big names in that market. For me, the way it was lining up, there just didn't seem like a better place to be than with him.”
Boras has come under fire his role in MLB's slow moving free agency period. While Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman are now signed, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain free agents with Opening Day approaching.
Still, Boras was at the head of Gerrit Cole's $324 million deal with the New York Yankees. The same goes for Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and many other starting pitchers who earned massive deals under Boras. As Burnes looks for his next team, he understands Scott Boras is an agent who will find him the best opportunity possible.
Corbin Burnes will have an opportunity to prove why he deserves a lucrative contract with the Orioles. A strong campaign could lead to another Baltimore playoff run and Boras securing the bag for Burnes.
“If I go out and take care of business like I have the last three or four years, that will take care of itself,” Burnes said of his future contract.