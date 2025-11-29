The Baltimore Orioles played out a lost season in 2025. The team went 75-87, missing the playoffs and finishing with the fourth-worst record in the American League. But Baltimore isn’t very far removed from success. Before last season’s letdown, the Orioles made back-to-back playoff appearances and even topped the AL with 101 wins in 2023.

Baltimore is focused on bouncing back in 2026. And the team’s bullpen could help lead the charge. The Orioles signed Ryan Helsley to a two-year, $28 million deal in free agency. The 2024 NL Reliever of the Year will take over closing duties in Baltimore.

The Helsley addition was necessary with Felix Bautista expected to miss the 2026 campaign. The Orioles’ All-Star closer underwent surgery in August to fix a torn labrum and rotator cuff. He’s expected to be sidelined for at least a year.

Orioles commit to 2026 turnaround with bullpen additions

While Baltimore could have been content to take a piecemeal approach with the closer role during Bautista’s injury absence, the team will instead turn to Helsley. The seventh-year veteran is just a season removed from leading the majors with 49 saves and finishing ninth in NL Cy Young voting.

While Helsley struggled after a midseason trade to the New York Mets last year, he represents a significant upgrade over any in-house replacement Baltimore had for Bautista. Despite a brutal two-month stretch with the Mets, Helsley drew significant interest in free agency. Teams believe the issues that cropped up during his time in New York are fixable and anticipate a return to form.

The Orioles also acquired Andrew Kittredge in a trade with the Chicago Cubs this offseason. Baltimore got the veteran reliever back just three months after shipping him to Chicago at the trade deadline.

Helsley and Kittredge will join promising righty Kade Strowd and veteran lefty Keegan Akin in Baltimore’s bullpen. Strowd is coming off a successful rookie season and Akin showed his potential in 2024 with a 0.94 WHIP and 97 strikeouts in 78.2 innings.

There’s clearly still work to be done for a rebound in 2026. But the Orioles already added Taylor Ward in a trade with the Angels. And Baltimore has come up in conversations around baseball’s top free agents.

The team's moves this winter will ultimately determine if a quick turnaround is possible. But, while relief pitching had been a major concern entering the offseason, Baltimore’s bullpen has suddenly become a bright spot for the club.