The Baltimore Orioles have been searching for a new manager for a few months now. Baltimore finished the 2025 MLB season with a disappointing 75-87 record. And they fired Brandon Hyde early in the year as a result of their poor performance. On Sunday night, it looks like the Orioles have decided on their next clubhouse leader.

The Orioles are reportedly finalizing a deal with Craig Albernaz to become their next manager, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Albernaz comes from the Cleveland Guardians organization, where he served as associate manager. Cleveland overcame a 15.5 deficit to win the American League Central this season.

“The Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a deal to hire Craig Albernaz as manager, sources tell ESPN. Albernaz, 42, was previously associate manager with Cleveland and was a widely sought-after candidate for open managerial jobs,” Passan wrote on social media.

The Orioles have had an incredible fall from grace over the last few seasons. Baltimore broke out in 2023 when they won 101 games, claiming their first AL East division title since 2014. Unfortunately, the Orioles failed to make it past the ALDS that season. More than this, they were swept in that series by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.

In 2024, Baltimore found success again, but struggled down the stretch. Eventually, they finished second in the AL East. And they lost to the upstart Kansas City Royals in the AL Wild Card Series.

Albernaz brings postseason experience to the Orioles. He helped the Guardians win the AL Central in each of the last two seasons. In 2024, Cleveland went to the ALCS against the New York Yankees. Unfortunately, they fell in this series, coming short of the franchise's first World Series appearance since 2016.

After serving under former major league catcher Stephen Vogt, Albernaz has a chance to run his own show. Baltimore has an impressive core to work with, as well. It will certainly be interesting to see how this hire works out for Baltimore, starting in 2026.