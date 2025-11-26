The Baltimore Orioles were one of the more disappointing teams in the American League in 2025. They were dominant in 2024, but could not find that same status a year later.

The Orioles recently hired Craig Albernaz as their newest manager. Albermaz was a coach for the San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Guardians for the last couple of years. Now, he will aim to get the Orioles back on track.

The offseason is still early, but the Orioles are completing their staff. On Wednesday, the Orioles made a shocking hire.

Former San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt retired right after the 2025 season, which they lost to the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card. There were many reasons for his sudden retirement, but a part of his decision remains true. When Shildt retired, he mentioned that the toll of the season and health issues caused him to retire from being a big league manager. He never said he wouldn't get back into coaching, but he made it clear that, for at least right now, Shildt does not want to manage.

Article Continues Below

The Orioles are bringing in Shildt as an upper-level coordinator for the minor leagues.

“The Orioles are hiring former Padres manager Mike Shildt as their upper level minor league coordinator of instruction, source confirms. And Samuel Vega is the lower level coordinator.”

So, Shildt will continue not to coach, but will stay involved in the MLB by helping the Orioles build a stronger farm system. This job will be less stressful for Shildt and does not carry nearly the same weight as an MLB manager.