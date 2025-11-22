After finishing the 2025 season with a disappointing 75-87 record, the Baltimore Orioles hope to improve the roster for next year. With the common belief being that the club needs to improve the pitching rotation, it appears the front office is at least finding ways to maintain the bullpen by re-signing Felix Bautista.

Reports indicate that Bautista, who is 30 years old, is signing a $2.25 million contract to remain in Baltimore, according to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand. The 2026 campaign will be Bautista's fourth with the Orioles.

“Felix Bautista and the Orioles agreed to a $2.25 million contract, per source.”

Unfortunately, Bautista experienced a torn rotator cuff and labrum in his right shoulder. The injury occurred in August and has a 12-month recovery timeline. That means Felix Bautista is set to miss a majority of the 2026 campaign. However, he should be on pace to return in the final stretch of the regular season.

Before sustaining the injury, Bautista was displaying another strong showing. Through 34.2 innings pitched, the veteran relief pitcher owned a 2.60 ERA and 1.125 WHIP while recording 50 strikeouts and 19 saves.

So, although the Orioles managed to bring Felix Bautista back, the front office will still want to find a replacement in the bullpen. Additionally, many are expecting this organization to make a potential move to acquire an upgrade in the starting rotation. Baltimore has a plethora of young talent, so a trade could be in the works. However, the team may wait and see how free agency plays out first.

Look for the Orioles to possibly be one of the busiest teams this offseason. Especially considering 2025 was the first season in three years where Baltimore failed to reach the postseason.