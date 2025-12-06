The Baltimore Orioles announced three roster moves on Saturday. Baltimore designated first baseman/outfielder Ryan Noda for assignment and claimed catcher Drew Romo off waivers from the Colorado Rockies and outfielder Will Robertson off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

These moves will go overlooked by many, but Baltimore added potentially important depth by claiming Romo and Robertson. The Orioles are still being linked to stars such as Framber Valdez and the ball club could make a more notable upgrade soon. Additionally, the Orioles already traded Grayson Rodriguez for Taylor Ward. Nevertheless, Baltimore's moves on Saturday should not be ignored.

Noda, 29, played in seven total games with the Orioles at the big league level, hitting just .154/.214/.154. Teams will now have an opportunity to claim him.

Romo, a 24-year-old catcher, slashed .167/.196/.222 across 19 total big league contests with the Rockies between 2024 and 2025. Although his numbers don't jump off the page, adding a young catcher is never a bad move. Perhaps a fresh start will help Romo take a step forward.

Article Continues Below

Robertson, 27, was claimed from the Pirates but spent the 2025 campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox, appearing in 27 total MLB games. He ultimately hit .129/.173/.143 during that span.

The Orioles are fresh off a disappointing 2025 campaign following a strong 2024 season. Baltimore features a quality core of young players, though, so the ball club could certainly get back on track in 2026. The O's would benefit from making a few more roster upgrades, however.

They will be a team worth closely monitoring as the offseason moves forward.