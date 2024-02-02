Corbin Burnes opens up on his recent trade

Throughout the offseason, talks surrounding the Baltimore Orioles revolved around the team's search for a starting pitcher. It looks like they've finally landed one. Just in time for spring training, the Orioles have acquired right-hander Corbin Burnes in exchange for Joey Ortiz, D.L. Hall and a competitive balance draft pick.

A three-time All-Star and the winner of the 2021 NL Cy Young, Burnes' pitching is exactly what Baltimore ordered to compliment the team's hitters for a more well-rounded team. This past 2023, he managed a WHIP of 1.07 while throwing 200 strikeouts in addition to a 3.39 ERA.

While a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers was already expected, a star like Burnes being shipped away still sent shockwaves around the league. Even Burns himself stated that he was caught off-guard.

“I think I knew (about the trade) probably 30-35 minutes before it went public,” Burnes said, via Foul Territory TV. “I have no idea who leaked it (the news)…but yeah there was about 30 minutes before I started getting all the phone calls. Everyone reaching out wanted to know what happened. I was caught off-guard just like everyone else was.”

"I was caught off-guard just like everyone else was"@CorbinBurnes says he found out about the deal about 30 minutes before it went public ▶️ https://t.co/SC5Ih0bkjT pic.twitter.com/MJXOat3i1k — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 2, 2024

Regardless of one year remaining in his contract, Burnes was still taken in by Baltimore knowing that he might test the free agency waters after the 2024 season. Still, the 29-year-old did say that could entertain “something crazy” if the team's new ownership offers an extension.

“Obviously with this new ownership group coming in you never know what can happen…I'm a year away from free agency. If they come out with an offer that absolutely blows me away and it's something that me and my family just can't turn down, then there's a possibility. If they come at me with something crazy then it'll definitely go under consideration,” Burnes added.

"Obviously with this new ownership group coming in, you never know what can happen"@CorbinBurnes says he would entertain "something crazy" if he were offered a contract extension 🤑 ▶️ https://t.co/SC5Ih0bkjT pic.twitter.com/6bR7ip5Rk1 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 2, 2024

Whether or not Corbin Burnes will end up being a one-year rental for the Orioles has yet to be determined. Still, with their offseason needs being answered, Baltimore is expected to make plenty of noise this 2024. Who knows? Maybe Burnes will indeed sign an extension if the team somehow exceeds expectations once again. Right now, however, the Orioles are just focused on performing well in the upcoming season, knowing that a lot is at stake.