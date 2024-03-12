The Boy and the Heron took home Best Animated Feature at the 2024 Oscars. Hayao Miyazaki's latest Studio Ghibli feature made history with the win.
While it may seem small, The Boy and the Heron became the second hand-drawn 2D film to win Best Animated Feature at the 2024 Oscars. The other one? Spirited Away, Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's 2001 film.
In 2002, Spirited Away was the second Best Animated Feature winner. The inaugural award went to Shrek one year prior. In the subsequent years, Studio Ghibli films Howl's Moving Castle and The Wind Rises both earned nominations in the category. Neither won, though.
Studio Ghibli's Oscars and The Boy and the Heron
Studio Ghibli was founded by Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki, Isao Takahata, and Yasuyoshi Takuma in 1985. During that span, they have released several animated classics including My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, and Kiki's Delivery Service.
Hayao Miyazaki is a legend of animated filmmaking. His films have garnered countless awards, and despite his age, he continues churning out films.
The Boy and the Heron is the first film from Miyazaki in a decade. It appeared that The Wind Rises was going to be his final feature film. Slowly but surely, The Boy and the Heron came together.
The new film follows a young boy, Mahito, who loses his mother in a hospital fire. He then moves in with his aunt, whom his father marries. While there, he is tormented by a talking heron and discovers a fantastical world.
An English dub of the Studio Ghibli film was released in the United States. Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson, Gemma Chan, Mark Hamill, Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, and Dave Bautista all voice characters in the dub.