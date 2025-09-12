The Denver Broncos looked solid to start the season after winning against the Tennessee Titans, 20 – 12. The defense looked great, thanks to six sacks on Cam Ward, but the offense fell short of expectations, and Bo Nix threw two interceptions. There are pieces to this offense, and they can score. One of the pieces they want to use more is Evan Engram at tight end.

At his press conference, head coach Sean Payton pointed out Evan Engram and how they must continue exploiting his matchup on offense. Engram is a massive tight end, at 6-feet-3 inches and 240 pounds, and he can blow up in this offense, so it makes sense why Payton would single him out as a target in the passing game.

Sean Payton said of Evan Engram, “He’s going to be one of those matchups that we want to take advantage of.”

This is massive for fantasy football owners because Engram left last week due to a calf injury and did not return. However, he has been cleared to play this week and could be in line for an even bigger workload. Last week, he had three receptions on four targets for 21 yards, equal to 5.1 fantasy points. If fantasy owners take Payton's words at face value, he should have more this week.

The Broncos and Payton use Engram as their “Joker,” someone on offense who can move around the formation and create mismatches. However, Engram called himself something different.

“I like to call myself a cleaner,” Engram said on Thursday, via the team's official website. “A guy who will come in daily and do what he's asked at the highest level possible. A guy who will embrace adversity, embrace challenges, and bring a great amount of energy and leadership, even in those times of adversity and humbleness in times of success. I want to earn everything that's going to come my way, and hopefully, God willing, I can stay healthy, stay on the field, and do what I do best, which is make plays with the football.”

Payton's remarks should please Broncos fans and get every fantasy football owner with Evan Engram on their roster excited to start him.